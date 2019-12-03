× 41-Year-Old Man Accused of Killing 2 Roommates at Big Bear Home

A Big Bear man was being held on suspicion of murder after his two roommates were gunned down inside their Big Bear home, investigators said Tuesday.

Ralph Meneses, 41, called 911 around 1:20 p.m. Monday to report he shot the man and woman with whom he resides on the 500 block of West Sherwood Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Meneses allegedly told the dispatcher his roommates had attacked him before he opened fire.

When deputies arrived, they found 66-year-old Cynthia Kilough suffering from gunshot wounds in front of the home. Jeffrey Tiner, 35, was found dead inside the residence, officials said.

Kilough succumbed to her wounds after being taken to a local hospital.

While detectives did find several puncture wounds to Meneses’ midsection, they determined they were self-inflicted. Authorities said his injuries did not require hospital treatment.

Investigators believe an argument between the three roommates escalated to a physical assault before gunfire erupted.

Inmate records show Meneses was being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no further details were available.