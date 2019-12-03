× Another Camp Pendleton Marine Arrested at Border on Suspicion of Illegally Bringing Immigrants Into U.S.

A junior enlisted Marine was arrested early Monday on suspicion of bringing unauthorized immigrants into the U.S. through the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

The unnamed Marine is assigned to the 1st Marine Division Headquarters Battalion, the statement says, and was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection about 1:30 a.m. Monday. He is being held in civilian custody, the statement says.

“CBP and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) are currently investigating,” the statement said. “The Marine has not served in the Southwest Border Support Mission.”

Maj. Kendra Motz, spokeswoman for the division, said there is no indication at this time that Monday’s arrest has anything to do with other cases of Marines allegedly involved in human smuggling. Those cases largely fell apart after a judge ruled the July 25 arrests of many of them was unlawful.

