× ‘Anyone Missing Their Bull?’ Deputies Seek Owner After Large Animal Found Wandering Wildomar Road

The Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday afternoon sought help finding the owner of a bull found roaming the streets of Wildomar earlier in the day.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a bull running down a section of Grand Avenue and located the large animal, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

They corralled the bull with the help of Animal Friends of the Valleys, the post stated. He was then taken to a ranch.

The agency posted three photos of the bull traversing the road, including a selfie featuring some of the responding deputies.

Anyone who is missing a bull is asked to call Animal Friends of the Valleys by dialing 951-674-0618, ext. 222 or 223