‘Anyone Missing Their Bull?’ Deputies Seek Owner After Large Animal Found Wandering Wildomar Road

Posted 3:48 PM, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, December 3, 2019
The Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station released this photo of the bull on Dec. 3, 2019.

The Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday afternoon sought help finding the owner of a bull found roaming the streets of Wildomar earlier in the day.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a bull running down a section of Grand Avenue and located the large animal, according to a post on the Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

They corralled the bull with the help of Animal Friends of the Valleys, the post stated. He was then taken to a ranch.

The agency posted three photos of the bull traversing the road, including a selfie featuring some of the responding deputies.

Anyone who is missing a bull is asked to call Animal Friends of the Valleys by dialing 951-674-0618, ext. 222 or 223

