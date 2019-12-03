Fantasia: The Sketchbook Tour

She’s the American Idol winner turned R&B superstar: Fantasia is coming to the Microsoft Theater in Downtown LA this Friday for The Sketchbook Tour, and she’s got some superstar friends with her. Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Wednesday, December 4 for your chance to win two VIP tickets in the first five rows to see Fantasia live at the Microsoft Theater this Friday, December 6th, accompanied by Grammy Award-Winner Robin Thicke and upcoming songstress The Bonfyre. It’ll be a hot night of fabulous r&b entertainment. Good luck!

Already have the code word? You can enter below.

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

