Teens Attack Off-Duty CHP Officer Who Tried to Help Woman at Bay Area Mall on Black Friday: Police

A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering after being attacked by a mob of teenagers at a busy San Francisco Bay Area mall on Black Friday after he tried helping a woman whose phone had been stolen, police said.

Two suspects, ages 14 and 16, were arrested, and authorities are looking for six others they say were involved in the attack at the Bay Street Mall on Friday night, said Capt. Oliver Collins, a spokesman for the Emeryville Police Department.

Collins said the encounter began when a woman approached the group of teens because she thought they knew the person who had stolen her phone.

Surveillance video posted by the Police Department shows the woman, with arms at her side, walk up to the group of mostly male teenagers, who tower over her. She appears to look up at one of the boys and say something before the teen forcefully pushes her away.

