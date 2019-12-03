Holiday Party Recipes With Cooking Instructor Pamela Salzman

Cooking instructor and author of the cookbook “Kitchen Matters” Pamela Salzman joined us live with delicious small bites recipes that you can serve at your upcoming holiday party! For more information on Pamela’s cooking classes, her cookbook “Kitchen Matters” and more of her recipes, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram.

