Holiday Party Shoe Trends With Vince Camuto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style expert Brooke Jaffe joined us live with stylish holiday head to toe looks for every occasion from Vince Camuto. Vince Camuto is a lifestyle brand including footwear, accessories, jewelry, apparel etc. Season to season, Vince Camuto offers on trend pieces that are stylish yet versatile. To shop all the looks seen in today’s segment and so many more, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @VinceCamuto. Use the code word CYBER40 today for 40% off your purchase.