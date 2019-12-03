Style expert Brooke Jaffe joined us live with stylish holiday head to toe looks for every occasion from Vince Camuto. Vince Camuto is a lifestyle brand including footwear, accessories, jewelry, apparel etc. Season to season, Vince Camuto offers on trend pieces that are stylish yet versatile. To shop all the looks seen in today’s segment and so many more, you can visit their website or follow them on social media @VinceCamuto. Use the code word CYBER40 today for 40% off your purchase.
Holiday Party Shoe Trends With Vince Camuto
-
Money Raised to Install Equine MRI at Santa Anita Racetrack Where 37 Horses Have Died Since Dec. 2018
-
Amazon Says This Year’s Cyber Monday Was the Biggest Shopping Day in Company History
-
Black Friday Kicks Off Shortest Shopping Season in Years
-
Starbucks’ Signature Holiday Cups Return Thursday
-
The Eagles to Embark on Full-Album ‘Hotel California’ Tour Next Year, Will Include Stop in L.A.
-
-
Brooke Nevils, Former NBC Employee Accusing Matt Lauer of Rape, Slams His Response as ‘Victim Blaming’
-
Money Smart: Holiday Party Decor with A1 Party
-
Americans Will Spend Record $9.4 Billion on Cyber Monday, Analysts Predict
-
Travel Smart: Travelzoo’s Gabe Saglie on How to Survive the Holiday Travel Season
-
Thanksgiving Gifts Your Host Will Love With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
-
Earn Up to 20% Cash Back on November 7th With RetailMeNot
-
Tuesday Forecast: Mild Warming Trend
-
Take 5 to Care – 2019 Holiday Season