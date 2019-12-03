House Report to Outline Evidence for Trump Impeachment

The House is poised to release a landmark impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls President Donald Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine, findings that will push Congress toward a debate over whether he should be removed from office.

Democrats on the Intelligence Committee are making the case that Trump engaged in behavior that violated his oath of office, while Republicans insist the president never intended to pressure Ukraine when he asked for a “favor.”

The report being released Tuesday lays the foundation for articles of impeachment and sets up a test of political judgment that’s dividing Congress and the country.