Man Convicted in Hourslong Shooting Rampage That Killed 1, Wounded 3 in Whittier Area

A 23-year-old man was convicted Tuesday in a 2017 shooting rampage that killed one person and wounded three others across Whittier, Pico Rivera and La Mirada, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Alejandro Lazo was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder, 12 counts of attempted murder and one count of carjacking, more than two years after he and 29-year-old Reyna Gomez went on the hourslong shooting, the DA said.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 300 years to life in state prison.

The couple carjacked a driver in Pico Rivera, drove to Whittier and shot a man in an alley. They then fired at two vehicles, striking a second person.

Both victims survived their injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The pair then drove to La Mirada, stopped at the intersection of Imperial Highway and La Mirada Boulevard and started shooting at several vehicles, killing 44-year-old Jose Ricardo Sahagun of Norwalk, authorities said.

Deputies took Lazo and Gomez into custody nearly four hours after the start of what authorities have described as a random and unprovoked rampage.

They were found at a motel in Whittier, each suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Both were taken to a hospital and then arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sheriff’s officials described the two as “extremely violent” and said they had been passing a handgun between them and taking turns firing at people.

Gomez was found guilty last year of one count of first-degree murder, 14 counts of attempted murder and one count of carjacking. She was sentenced to more than 350 years in prison.

Jurors also found gun and gang allegations true for both Lazo and Gomez, the DA said.

Lazo is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 6, 2020, for his sentencing.