Man, Girl Arrested After Alleged Online Threat to High School in Costa Mesa; BB Gun Recovered: Police

A social media post regarding a possible threat to a school in Costa Mesa has led to the arrest of a man and a girl, police announced Tuesday morning.

The investigation began about 11:10 p.m. Monday when the Costa Mesa Police Department received reports of a potential threat against Estancia High School, according to a news release from the agency.

The social media post included a photo that appeared to show a weapon, authorities said in a tweet.

Detectives began looking into the post and alerted the school’s resource officer, administrators and personnel from the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

Two people — a man and a girl — were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident, according to police. Neither individual has been identified.

A BB gun that detectives believe was the item depicted in the photo has also been seized, officials said.

“In light of these arrests, there is no credible threat to Estancia High School,” police tweeted Tuesday morning.

Nevertheless, the department plans to increase its presence and police patrols around the campus, which is located at 2323 Placentia Ave., during the school day.

Staff, students and parents have been notified about the incident, which remains under investigation, according to police.

No additional information was immediately provided.