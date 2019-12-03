Mother and Daughter Suffer Injuries After Shots Fired Into Port Hueneme Home: Police

A mother and her daughter were shot while inside a Port Hueneme home after what police believe may be a gang-related shooting.

At 10:15 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Pearl Street for reports of a shooting into a residence.

When they arrived they found a family of five inside the home including two adults, ages 52 and 37, and three juveniles, ages 7, 13 and 17, according to a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The conditions of both the mother and daughter who were struck is unknown at this time. No one else suffered injuries.

The motivation behind the shooting is not known and anyone with information can contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-22-TIPS (8477).

