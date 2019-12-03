BREAKING: Nury Martinez Becomes 1st Latina to Be Elected President of L.A. City Council
BREAKING: San Diego County Rep. Duncan Hunter Pleads Guilty to Corruption
Breaking: Kamala Harris to Withdraw From 2020 Presidential Race, Sources Say

Nury Martinez Becomes First Latina to Be Elected President of L.A. City Council

Posted 10:40 AM, December 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:58AM, December 3, 2019
Councilwoman Nury Martinez speaks after being elected as the first Latina president of the Los Angeles City Council. (Credit: KTLA)

Councilwoman Nury Martinez speaks after being elected as the first Latina president of the Los Angeles City Council. (Credit: KTLA)

Councilwoman Nury Martinez on Tuesday became the first Latina elected as president of the Los Angeles City Council.

Martinez, who represents northeast San Fernando Valley, is a daughter of immigrants who grew up in Pacoima. She’s only the second woman ever elected to head the City Council, according to her office.

She will replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who’s set to step down on Jan. 4, 2020.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.