Nury Martinez Becomes First Latina to Be Elected President of L.A. City Council

Councilwoman Nury Martinez on Tuesday became the first Latina elected as president of the Los Angeles City Council.

Martinez, who represents northeast San Fernando Valley, is a daughter of immigrants who grew up in Pacoima. She’s only the second woman ever elected to head the City Council, according to her office.

She will replace Councilman Herb Wesson, who’s set to step down on Jan. 4, 2020.

