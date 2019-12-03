Parolee Suspected in San Diego Thanksgiving Day Killing May Now Be in Ventura County: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wanted in connection with a Thanksgiving Day killing in San Diego may be in Ventura County, police said Tuesday.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, is suspected of badly injuring a man during an altercation in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard in the Midway District. The victim later died of his injuries at a hospital, the San Diego Police Department said.

"At some point in the altercation, Brantley used a weapon to cause traumatic injuries to the victim’s neck area," police said, adding that responding officers found "significant trauma" to the man's neck.

Brantley was last seen walking from the scene in the Midway District, authorities said.

Police received reports that Brantley was sighted near Ventura College, prompting an hourlong campus closure that started shortly before 4 p.m. Law enforcement later determined that it wasn't the suspect and the lockdown was lifted, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

"We do not believe the suspect is still on campus, but officers will continue to patrol the area," the Ventura County Community College police said in a tweet.

The suspect is wanted for the murder investigation and for a parole violation, authorities said. He is believed to be in San Diego or Ventura counties.

"Brantley is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police said.

Those who spot the man were asked to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego homicide detectives at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

#VenturaCollege is currently on LOCK DOWN as police systematically search for a homicide suspect. Please shelter in place, lock all doors, or stay away from the area. Updates will be give when available. — VCCCD Police Department (@VCCCDPolice) December 3, 2019