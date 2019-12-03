× Parts of L.A. County Experienced Wettest November in Nearly a Decade

A series of storms that battered Southern California last month brought more rain to portions of Los Angeles County than residents had seen during the same month in nearly a decade.

The storms, which arrived in the region in late November, dumped 2.12 inches of precipitation on downtown Los Angeles — more rain than the area had seen in that month since 2011, according to data from the National Weather Service. Long Beach was hammered with 2.86 inches of precipitation last month, while the Hollywood Burbank Airport received about 1.85 inches. Those areas also hadn’t seen as much rain in November since 2011, data show.

The wet weather has pushed large swaths of Southern California above normal in terms of precipitation, while the central and northern parts of the state remain drier than normal for this time of year. More rain is on the way for Los Angeles County, but what that means in the long term for California’s winter isn’t yet certain.

The Southland saw a series of storms in November 2011, including a cold front similar to the one that slammed California on Thanksgiving Day last week, pouring rain across the state and blanketing the mountains in snow. Although fall marked a promising start to the 2011-2012 water year — which runs from October to September — Los Angeles County saw below-average precipitation beginning in January that year and continuing through the rest of the season.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.