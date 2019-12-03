PG&E Inspections of Equipment That Sparked Deadly Camp Fire Were Flawed, State Regulators Say

Crosses line the road on Oct. 2, 2019 to remember the people who died as a result of the Camp Fire in Paradise. (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

State regulators said Pacific Gas & Electric failed to adequately inspect and maintain aging power lines that started last year’s devastating Camp fire, which obliterated the town of Paradise and killed 86 people.

In a 696-page report filed last week, investigators with the California Public Utilities Commission cited PG&E for violating a dozen state safety rules and regulations.

PG&E “failed to maintain an effective inspection and maintenance program to identify and correct hazardous conditions on its transmission lines,” the report says.

State investigators said there was “visible wear” evident on the arms of the tower tied to the fire but that PG&E failed to conduct climbing inspections of the tower that could have revealed it.

