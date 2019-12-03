Santa Ana Police Seek ‘Critically Missing’ Woman and Baby Daughter 

Santa Ana police are looking for a woman and her 1-year-old daughter who were described as “critically missing,” officials said Tuesday.

Mylinna Linder, 19, and her daughter, Montana Rashad Linder, were last seen about 3 p.m. Nov. 26 at Jerome Park in Santa Ana, police said.

Mylinna Linder is believed to be with her boyfriend, possibly in San Bernardino. Police only said the boyfriend’s name is “Vincent” and he is believed to be driving a champagne-colored, four-door Toyota Camry from the late ’90s.

Mylinna Linder is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her daughter is described as having black curly hair and brown eyes.

Police did not elaborate on why the Linders are being described as critically missing.

Anyone with additional information can call ‪714-245-8408‬ or email ‪agarcia3@santa-ana.org‬.