Search Warrants Lead to Seizure of Nearly 4,000 Marijuana Plants at Alleged Illegal Cultivation Sites in Anza

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies load confiscated marijuana plants onto a truck in the Anza area on June 5, 2019, in an image tweeted by the department. 

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies have served seven search warrants at sites of alleged illegal marijuana cultivation.

The department says 3,957 marijuana plants and 57 pounds (26 kilograms) of processed marijuana were seized in Monday’s operation in the rural Anza area, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other agencies.

