Deputies Release Sketch in Hunt for Man Who Almost Kidnapped Woman in Stanton

Deputies released a composite sketch Tuesday of the man they say attempted to kidnap a woman in Stanton the day before.

A 23-year-old woman told deputies she was walking near the 7000 block of Syracuse Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her and tried to pull her into a newer-model, black sedan.

The victim was able to pull herself free and run away, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted Tuesday.

The woman described the man as white, in his 50s or 60s, with gray hair and black eyebrows. She said he was about 6 feet tall, of average to heavyset build and wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

If you recognize the man in the sketch or have information, contact sheriff’s officials at 714-647-7000, or submit a tip anonymously via 855-847-6227 or www.occrimestoppers.org.

#OCSDPIO Investigators are seeking the public's help to ID the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Stanton that occurred approx 7:30pm on Dec. 2. More info in press release below. Info contact @OCSheriff Dispatch 714-647-7000 or anonymous tips Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. pic.twitter.com/tBpTFSUTdU — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) December 4, 2019