Tuesday Forecast: Rain to Move in Around Midnight

Posted 9:12 AM, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

Expect rain to move in around midnight. Henry DiCarlo has KTLA’s forecast on Dec. 3, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.