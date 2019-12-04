100 Course Meal Preview With Michael Cirino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Cirino joined us live with a preview of 100 Course Meal. 100 Course Meal is an expansive, seemingly never-ending table and the highly choreographed delivery of 100 artfully presented dishes throughout the course of the event. Each of the 100 guests per dinner (or lunch!) will be able to sit and enjoy ten dishes at the table in rapid succession in addition exploring the space via ultra-experiential elements like drone bartenders, laser-printed food, chef demos, beverages galore and more alongside 100 dish presentations like 100 pieces of sushi, tacos, sandwiches and donuts - all for guests to photograph and consume. Imagine an over-the-top 100 person dinner party. The event is sold out but they are offering a limited amount of tickets for KTLA viewers at thrillist.com/KTLA

For more information on the event, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @100CourseMeal