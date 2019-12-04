× 70-Year-Old Man in Custody After Stabbing Woman at His Victorville Home: Police

A 70-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing a woman at his Victorville home Wednesday, authorities said.

Donald Lee Hibbler had met the woman the same day he attacked her with a knife while they were together inside the home on the 14400 block of Rodeo Drive, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The 46-year old woman managed to run out of the apartment at about 3:34 a.m. and get help.

Responding deputies found her with several wounds on her arms, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Hibbler was detained on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to a hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

The motive behind the stabbing is unknown, investigators said.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Victorville Police Department Deputy P. Ortiz at 760-241-2911 or call Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.