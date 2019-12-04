× Border Agents Arrest Woman Who Appeared to Use Child to Seem Less Suspicious to Smuggle Pounds of Meth into U.S.

A woman attempted to smuggle in pounds of methamphetamine into the country while using her child to appear less suspicious to border patrol agents , a news release from the San Diego Sector Border Patrol said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Mexican national was traveling into the country with a valid B1/B2 tourist visa on Tuesday afternoon when she was stopped by the San Diego Sector Border Patrol near the Oceanside Harbor exit on Interstate 5. Agents who pulled the woman over said they became suspicious of her due to her behavior, according to the news release.

Inside the trunk of the black Kia Forte the woman was driving, agents found a duffle bag with 20 bundles of meth that weighed a total of 48.94 pounds. The estimated value of the drugs was $92,986.

She was arrested and could face charges for felony drug trafficking, the news release said. The narcotics were seized and the child was placed in the care of a local child protection service.

The San Diego Sector has seized more than 750 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of $1,427,660 since Oct. 1.