Gunman Sought After Allegedly Killing Bail Bondsman Tracking Him at Moreno Valley Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are working to track down a man wanted in the shooting death of a bail bondsman who was trying to apprehend him at a Moreno Valley hotel, deputies said Wednesday.

James Black, 42, of Lake Elsinore, was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday to a hotel on Sunnymead Boulevard, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Black died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe he was killed by 41-year-old Chad James Green of Riverside, who Black was trying to capture.

Deputies said Black worked as a bail bondsman, but state records show a private investigator license was also issued to a Lake Elsinore man with the victim's same name.

Officials say they've obtained an arrest warrant for Green, who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives could not be immediately reached for comment on what Green was suspected of when Black began tracking him. Court documents for a man with his name show a lengthy criminal record with two felony convictions, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Anyone who comes in contact with Green should not approach him but call 911, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case can contact sheriff's Homicide Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at 760-393-3530 or 951-955-2777, or submit a tip anonymously via the sheriff's website.