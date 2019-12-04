Watch live: House Judiciary Committee Conducts First Impeachment Hearing

L.A. Could Curb Campaign Donations From Real Estate Developers Under New Law

Posted 8:30 AM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32AM, December 4, 2019
Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu is shown in an undated photo.(Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles leaders are slated to vote Wednesday on a new law that will crack down on campaign contributions from real estate developers seeking city approval for their projects.

The idea, first proposed by council members nearly three years ago, had languished before an FBI raid at City Hall last year cast a fresh spotlight on long-standing concerns about developer donations and political power.

Council members have heralded the proposed restrictions as a way to combat the perception that developer money drives their decisions about what gets built in Los Angeles.

“It’s revolutionary,” said Councilman David Ryu, who swore off developer donations when he ran for office and championed the move, calling it “a huge advancement … for restoring trust and faith for Angelenos in their City Hall.”

