LAPD Union Will Not Defend Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts

Leaders of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, said it would not criminally defend an officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman’s breasts.

The officer’s body-worn camera recorded the incident.

Lt. Craig Lally, a 39-year officer and union president, said he has never heard of any similar incident in policing. He called the allegation “reprehensible, repugnant” and said, if true, the officer “has no place in law enforcement.”

If the allegations are found to be true, Lally said “the Los Angeles Police Protective League will not defend this officer in a criminal proceeding.”

