Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Rattles Brea

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake shook Brea Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake reported at 7:26 p.m. struck at a depth of 5.6 miles, and was centered in Brea about three miles from Placentia and four miles from Rowland Heights.

Residents reported feeling the shaking in Brea, La Habra, Anaheim and Glendale, according to USGS.

Police in Brea said there were no reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake by 8 a.m.

There has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered in the area in the past ten days, the Los Angeles Times reported.

