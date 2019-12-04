Suspect in Child Pornography Investigation Arrested in Chino Hills

A 57-year-old man suspected of being in possession of child pornography was arrested in Chino Hills Tuesday.

Authorities began investigating 56-year-old Shuquan Yang after a cyber tip led to an Electronic Service Provider account belonging to him.

The cyber tip contained images of child pornography that were linked to Yang’s account, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators interviewed Yang on Tuesday and he was arrested for allegedly being in possession of child pornography.

Yang was booked into West Valley Detention Center.

His bail was set at $500,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3615. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.