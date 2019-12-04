× Man Who Wanted to Ban Feeding Homeless People Is Tapped to Lead Federal Homeless Agency

A consultant known for urging cities to stop “enabling” homeless people, in part by blocking charities from handing out food, has been tapped to lead the agency that coordinates the federal government’s response to homelessness.

Robert Marbut, who has worked with several cities, including Fresno and several other California cities and counties, would succeed Matthew Doherty as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Doherty, an Obama administration appointee, was ousted by the Trump administration last month.

The shift in leadership comes as President Trump has repeatedly vowed to crack down on street encampments in Los Angeles, San Francisco and elsewhere in California.

