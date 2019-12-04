× New ‘Star Wars’ Ride ‘Rise of the Resistance’ Debuts at Disney World, Will Open at Disneyland Next Month

The highly anticipated “Rise of the Resistance” ride is debuting this week at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

It comes three months after a land based on a galaxy far, far away opened there.

The ride opening Thursday follows a band of rebels fighting the First Order and its leader Kylo Ren on the remote planet Batuu.

The rebels are trying to reunite with General Leia Organa, but they are chased by storm troopers.

Actors from the most recent Star Wars movies filmed scenes for the ride. They include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Issac.

The ride is set to open at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland on Jan. 17, 2020.