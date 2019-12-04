Other Victims Sought After Man Drove 110 Miles for Sex With Underage Rancho Cucamonga Boy: Officials

After arresting a man who allegedly drove from San Diego to Rancho Cucamonga to commit sex crimes against a 13-year-old boy this week, detectives said Wednesday they believe the suspect has additional victims.

Justin Juda Moshe, 25, drove more than 110 miles Tuesday with the hope of being snuck into the victim’s bedroom to engage in sex acts, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

But Moshe was actually invited up by detectives, who had been investigating the case since Saturday, when the child’s parents reported explicit messages the boy was exchanging on social media.

The parents told authorities Moshe was communicating with their son on multiple social media apps. Investigators did not name the apps, but said numerous sexually explicit messages and photos were exchanged.

The teen told Moshe his real age, which did not deter the suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, detectives say they posed as the victim to communicate with Moshe, whose messages allegedly continued to contain sexual content. The suspect ultimately agreed to make the drive up from San Diego to meet for sex, officials said.

When he arrived in Rancho Cucamonga, deputies found sexual items he planned to use during the encounter in Moshe’s possession, authorities said.

The San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of meeting a minor for sexual acts, communicating with a minor for lewd acts and sending lewd pictures to a minor.

Moshe was released from custody Wednesday after posting bail, inmate records show.

Information uncovered in their investigation led deputies to believe Moshe has targeted other underage boys.

The suspect is known to frequent the cities of Rancho Cucamonga, San Diego and Sherman Oaks, officials said.

Anyone with information can contact Rancho Cucamonga detectives at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463.