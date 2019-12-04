× Parolee Arrested in Ventura in Thanksgiving Day Stabbing That Left 1 Dead in San Diego

A parolee accused of fatally stabbing a man in the neck in a shopping area in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day has been arrested in Ventura, authorities said Wednesday.

Forrest Robert Brantley was spotted near Ventura College and triggered an hourlong campus lockdown on Tuesday afternoon. Local police announced his arrest in Ventura the next morning.

The 38-year-old was wanted for a parole violation in addition to a deadly attack in San Diego’s Midway District the morning of Nov. 26, Ventura police said.

According to investigators in San Diego, police responded to a call about an injured man around 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the 3100 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, where Pechanga Arena San Diego and many fast food and retail businesses are located.

The officers arrived to find a man with “significant trauma to his neck,” according to Ventura police.

Detectives determined that another man, later identified as Brantley, “used a weapon to cause traumatic injuries to the victim’s neck area” during a fight, Ventura police said.

It’s unclear what prompted the confrontation that led to the attack, which was described as a stabbing by KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The victim, identified by police as 55-year-old Robert Frank Erbe, was transported to a hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, KSWB reported.

Brantley was seen walking away from the scene, according to authorities.

Authorities previously arrested Brantley on Nov. 8 and released him five days later, according to Ventura County inmate records. It’s unclear why he was detained then, but Ventura police in September 2016 announced his arrest for allegedly stealing crucifixes from the San Buenaventura Mission’s gift shop and using them to beat four people.

Victims in that incident included a 75-year-old man, who was sitting inside his car when the assailant broke his window and injured his face.

It’s unclear when he was released after the 2016 attacks.

Authorities provided no further details about Brantley’s arrest on Wednesday.