Photos Show Man Accused of Trying to Use Stolen Debit Card at Subway Restaurant in Palmdale

Police have released photos of a man who they believe stole a woman’s debit card and tried to use it at a Subway restaurant in Palmdale.

On Oct. 20, a woman reported to police that someone had stolen her debit card from her unlocked car, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives were able to determine that at 8 a.m.that same day, the person who stole the woman’s debit card attempted to use it at a Subway located at 38050 47th Street East in Palmdale.

Security cameras were able to capture photos of the person police believe tried to use the stolen card.

The man in the photos appears to be wearing a gray hooded zip-up sweatshirt with the number “23” on the front, a blue L.A. Dodgers baseball cap, black pants and black sandals with black socks. He also appears to have a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this person can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.