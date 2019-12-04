Police Searching for Man Who Groped UCLA Student on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are searching for a man who groped a student walking home Tuesday evening at the University of California, Los Angeles campus, authorities said.

The female student was near Covel Commons at 330 De Neve Drive when a man approached her and grabbed her buttocks at about 7 p.m., UCLA said in an alert to students.

The suspect is seen shirtless, running across campus in surveillance video provided by university police.

Authorities said the man then got into a silver four-door sedan and fled southbound on Young Drive West towards Strathmore Plaza.

He was described as being a black man between 23 to 28 years old, with a thin build and short black, braided hair. The suspect was last seen wearing khaki or gray pants and had tattoos around his torso.

University police said the sexual battery was reported almost a week after a UCLA security guard was struck on the head with an unknown object.

The guard was patrolling a parking structure at 820 Westwood Plaza when someone hit him on the head, leaving him temporarily unconscious and with injuries to his head and face, police said.

The suspect in the attack was described as being a black man, standing at about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to a university alert.

UCLA police Lt. Scott Scheffler told KTLA the two incidents are not believed to be related and each happened on a different part of campus.

The two on-campus incidents left students rattled.

"It’s so surprising," UCLA freshman Maddie Wiygul said. "There’s always people around... it’s so scary people like that running around here."

Another student, sophomore Claire Glendening, said that the sexual battery happened on the same route she takes home every day.

"My friend and I were talking about it. It's Scary," she said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information on either incident was asked to call the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491.