Rain Brings Mudslide Concerns, Traffic Delays to Southern California

Another round of rain arrived Wednesday morning bringing a renewed threat of burn area mudslides and traffic delays for morning commuters.

The storm has been impacting areas to our north recently but has moved south and is expected to bring between .75 and 1.5 inches of rain to most areas. Up to 3 inches of rain is possible over the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Los Angeles County burn areas -- including the Saddleridge, Tick and Getty burn areas -- from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Los Angeles County recent burn areas including (Saddleridge, Tick, and Getty burn areas) from 7 AM - 3 PM this afternoon. Peak rainfall rates will range from 0.5" to near an inch per hour. #CAwx #CAstorm — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 4, 2019

Flash flood watches were also in place for San Bernardino and Riverside and Orange counties until 6 p.m.

Radar imagery showed heavy downpours falling across the Southland during the early morning hours.

Officials are concerned the heavy showers could lead to possible flooding and debris flows in the burn areas.

Residents in these danger areas are being asked to stay alert and stay safe.

The showers were already impacting the commute early Wednesday morning.

Heaviest rain was occurring across the Ventura County foothills and mountains with rainfall rates between 0.15 to 0.25 inches per hour. Rain is expected to become heavier across the forecast area from 3 AM to the north, and during rush hour in Los Angeles County. #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/ReSK3bJs6n — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 4, 2019

A big rig crashed into center divider on the northbound 710 Freeway transition to the 60 Freeway. The wreck was slowing traffic in the area as crews worked to clear the scene about 5:30 a.m.

A SigAlert was also in place for drivers on the southbound 5 Freeway at Roxford Street. A couple of big rigs were reported to be involved in a crash there. It was unclear how long the SigAlert would remain in place.

Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound 101 Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard. Heavy delays were impacting traffic exiting Studio City and North Hollywood just before 6 a.m.

Warmer temperatures with Wednesday’s storm are expected to keep snow levels near the 7,000-foot level.

About 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible for our local resorts, according to the Weather Service.

Drier skies are expected to return on Thursday but forecasters say another storm could hit the region Friday night into Saturday.

