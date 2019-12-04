Residents, FAA Officials Meet to Discuss Hollywood Burbank Airport Noise Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a series of monthly meetings that have largely involved input from residents frustrated about noise from the Burbank Hollywood Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said that there have been changes to the flight path.

The FAA said planes are flying further south from the airport, but did not explain what triggered the change.

At Wednesday's Southern San Fernando Valley Airplane Noise Task Force meeting, community members living in areas of increased aircraft volume said their concerns about returning the flight path to its traditional route over the valley still haven’t been addressed.

Kareen Wynter reports from Burbank for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 4, 2019.