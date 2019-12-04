Reza Aslan: Who Was Jesus, The Man? | Frank Buckley Interviews

Reza Aslan is a religious scholar and the author of three international best-selling books including the #1 New York Times Best Seller “Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth.” He is also the host of “Rough Draft with Reza Aslan” on the new Topic streaming service on which he interview writers and authors about writing, and he co-hosts the “Metaphysical Milkshake” podcast. Reza is also a TV and film producer whose projects have included executive producing “Of Kings and Prophets” on ABC and the documentary series “The Secret Life of Muslims.”

During this podcast, Reza discusses growing up in America as an Iranian American and his conversions from Islam to Christianity and back to Islam, he talks about his work as a religious scholar, and Reza reveals what he plans to write next and how he works when it comes to writing.