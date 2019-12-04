Watch live: House Judiciary Committee Conducts First Impeachment Hearing

Semitruck Hangs Over Side of 710, 60 Fwy Interchange in East L.A., Causing Closure During Wet Commute

Posted 6:48 AM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:23AM, December 4, 2019
Officials had to close the 710 and 60 Freeway interchange in East Los Angeles during Wednesday's wet morning commute due to a big rig that ended up hanging over the side of the connector bridge.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on the northbound 710 connector to the 60, according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

It's unclear how the semitruck, which was carrying loads of potatoes and onions, crashed through the railing. Officials did not have an estimate of when the interchange will reopen.

The cargo still needed to be offloaded, Caltrans tweeted at 8:13 a.m.

Authorities did not report any injuries.

