Six Flags Magic Mountain, Knott’s Berry Farm Closed Wednesday Due to Rain

A storm bringing widespread to rain to Southern California on Wednesday has prompted two amusement parks to shut down for the day.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm are closed Wednesday due to the inclement weather, both theme parks announced in the morning.

Due to inclement weather #KnottsBerryFarm will not open today (12/4/19). pic.twitter.com/2XnzWYWPhi — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 4, 2019

Due to inclement weather, the park will be closed today, 12/4. Tickets purchased for today will be valid any other date in 2019. — Six Flags MM (@SFMagicMountain) December 4, 2019

Disneyland and Universal Studios Hollywood will remain open for the day.

The Knott’s closure does not extend to the California Marketplace, the shopping and dining area just outside the Buena Park theme park.

Those who purchased a ticket to Six Flags Magic Mountain can use it another day this year.

Both parks are scheduled to be open Thursday, according to their websites.

The rain is expected to subside by then, but another storm may soak the region this weekend, National Weather Service forecasters said.

The latest round of wet weather began Tuesday night as an atmospheric river barreled toward the region. By the following morning, the area was drenched with moderate to heavy rain that snarled traffic during and spurred fears of mudslides and flooding in recent burn areas.