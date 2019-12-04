Sober Fun with DJ Megan Holiday | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ It Friel this week is Megan Holiday- a popular DJ on two radio stations: KROQ (Los Angeles) and ALT 105.3 (San Francisco). After getting fired from her job, becoming “high-class” homeless, and entering a psych ward due to her alcohol, cocaine and heroin addiction, Megan finally surrendered on 1/13/16. She’s coming up on four years clean and loves living sober and helping others in recovery.

