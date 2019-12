Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southern California mountains received another round of snow as an atmospheric river took aim at the region on Wednesday.

Nerissa Knight reports from Wrightwood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 4, 2019.

There is the possibility of snow in the mountains. We want to remind everyone of a few things when you are planning your commute. So listen up! Tips are in the thread! pic.twitter.com/26bw08GiI4 — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) December 4, 2019