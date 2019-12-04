× Swastikas Spray-Painted on Cars, Homes in Wrightwood

At least five spray-painted swastikas were found Tuesday in a residential area in Wrightwood, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies with the Victor Valley substation spotted the Nazi symbols spray-painted on three vehicles, a garage door and a stop sign in the mountainous area of Snowbird and Evergreen roads.

Officials are not currently calling the act a hate crime, referring to it instead as an act of vandalism and tagging.

According to the latest Census numbers, Wrightwood has a population of more than 4,200. The area is near Mountain High, a nearby ski and snow-activity destination.

