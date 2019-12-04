× USC Decides to Keep Clay Helton as Head Football Coach

After months of rampant speculation surrounding the future of USC’s football program, a new athletic director and new president have opted to stick with the status quo.

The university’s new leadership announced on Wednesday that Clay Helton, whose uneven tenure as head football coach saw the Trojans reach the Rose Bowl in 2016 and win the Pac-12 Conference title in 2017 before stumbling the last two seasons, will remain USC’s coach for the foreseeable future.

The controversial decision to keep Helton comes on the heels of an 8-4 campaign marred by injury and inconsistency in which the Trojans struggled to find a foothold even while managing for months to stay within striking distance of winning the Pac-12 South Division.

All along, Helton clung tightly to that hope of a berth in the conference title game. However, any hope of this season amounting to more than a middling bowl appearance disappeared last Saturday, as Utah took care of Colorado and won the division.

