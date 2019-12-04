Watch live: House Judiciary Committee Conducts First Impeachment Hearing

Water Main Break Shuts Down Street in Mission Hills Area

Posted 12:14 PM, December 4, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:41PM, December 4, 2019
A large water line broke early Wednesday in Los Angeles, flooding residential streets in the Mission Hills area of the San Fernando Valley.

The rupture occurred in a 72-inch-diameter (183-centimeter) trunk line, a major artery in the distribution system that delivers water between tanks and reservoirs to smaller water mains, the city Department of Water and Power said.

Shutting down the line was being done slowly and steadily, the department said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any property damage.

Correction: A previous version of this story provided an incorrect location. This post has been updated.

