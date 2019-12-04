Water Main Break Shuts Down Street in Mission Hills Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A large water line broke early Wednesday in Los Angeles, flooding residential streets in the Mission Hills area of the San Fernando Valley.

The rupture occurred in a 72-inch-diameter (183-centimeter) trunk line, a major artery in the distribution system that delivers water between tanks and reservoirs to smaller water mains, the city Department of Water and Power said.

Shutting down the line was being done slowly and steadily, the department said.

It was not immediately known whether there was any property damage.

Traffic alert: Due to flooding, Woodman Ave has been shut down from Devonshire to Lassen/Filmore. Please take alternate routes. LADWP crews continue the work of shutting down the trunk line. @LADOTofficial #MissionHills #Arleta. <ec> — LADWP (@LADWP) December 4, 2019

Water distribution trunk lines are major arteries in our system delivering water between tanks and reservoirs to smaller water mains. Crews continue to work in #Arleta #MissionHills to fully shut down the TL and begin repairs. — LADWP (@LADWP) December 4, 2019

Correction: A previous version of this story provided an incorrect location. This post has been updated.