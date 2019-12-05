× 2 Robbers Sought in Burbank Home Invasion Robbery That Left Resident Injured

Two robbers remain at large Thursday after breaking into a Burbank home and injuring a resident, officials said.

Burbank police said they received a call about the incident in the 1100 block of W. Palm Avenue at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators learned that a man encountered two male individuals in his home and that an altercation ensued.

The pair took some property and fled on foot, officials said. The victim suffered lacerations on his head and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Police provided no further details about the case.