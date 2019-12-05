× Adelanto Girl, 14, Says She Escaped Kidnapping Attempt by Punching Attacker

Authorities asked the public for help Wednesday in their search for a man who tried to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in Adelanto earlier this week.

The girl told investigators she was walking to school on Monday when a white truck pulled up next to her. The driver got out of the truck and grabbed her arm, a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated.

She told authorities she punched her attacker was able to get free and run away. The teen fled to a relative’s home and called 911, according to the release.

The assailant was described as an approximately 40-year-old white man. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with dark hair.

His vehicle is described as an older model white truck.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 760-552-6800. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 800-782-7463.