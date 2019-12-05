Attorneys Announce New Allegations Against UCLA Doctor

Posted 1:05 PM, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.
Dr. James Heaps, a former UCLA Health gynecologist, appears at the Airport Courthouse in Del Aire on June 11, 2019. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dr. James Heaps, a former UCLA Health gynecologist, appears at the Airport Courthouse in Del Aire on June 11, 2019. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Lawyers representing more than 40 women who have accused Dr. James Heaps of sexual abuse announced new allegations against the former UCLA gynecologist. Christina Pascucci reports.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.