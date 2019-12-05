× Big Bear Mountain Shatters November Snowfall Record With 54 Inches; More Snow Forecast This Weekend

Big Bear Mountain Resort is off to its snowiest start ever, with 54 inches of fresh powder falling last month alone thanks to a major storm during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The amount shatters the previous record set in 1964 of 38 inches for total natural snowfall in a November, according to the resort’s website. It’s all about half of the average winter snowfall of 100 to 110 inches.

Most of the snow accumulated at Bear Mountain and Snow Summit on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, setting a two-day record of 48 inches.

The early winter weather provided ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders who made it to the resort on Friday’s opening day.

But the powerful storm that brought so much snow to the area also created dangerous conditions on the roads leading to Big Bear, prompting officials to shut most of them down for two days. All were eventually reopened.

On Wednesday, an atmospheric river dumped another 2 to 3 inches of snow on the mountain, bringing the season total to 57 inches, according to the resort’s latest weekly report.

Forecasts call for a chance of more snow this Saturday. Otherwise, skies are expected be mostly sunny during the weekend, with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Snow Summit is currently open seven days a week, with 13 trails accessible from seven chairs. Another lift providing access to additional runs is expected to begin operating this weekend.

At Bear Mountain, seven chairs are in operation with access to 11 trails. But that part of the resort is only open Friday through Sunday until Dec. 20, when winter sports enthusiasts will be able to ski or ride daily.

Anyone planning to go to Big Bear Mountain Resort is urged to check road conditions and chain requirements before they head out. As of early afternoon Thursday, all roads to Big Bear were open without restrictions.