Broad Center to Move From Los Angeles to Yale University, Along With $100-Million Gift

The Broad Center, which has attracted praise and suspicion for its training of school district leaders, will move from Los Angeles to Yale University, along with a $100-million gift provided by founder Eli Broad, the center announced Thursday.

The donation is the largest ever for the Yale School of Management and will help fund a master’s program for public education leaders and advanced leadership training for top school system executives — efforts that had been undertaken by the center in Los Angeles.

The current participants will finish their work under the center’s leadership team in Los Angeles before the operation shifts to the East Coast.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last 20 years and I can think of no better future for the Broad Center than Yale University,” Eli Broad said in a statement.

