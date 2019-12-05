× California Bans Insurers From Pulling Policies in Fire-Ravaged Areas

State regulators on Thursday pulled the emergency brake on insurers fleeing California’s fire zones.

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced a one-year moratorium banning insurers from not renewing policies for homeowners in wildfire-ravaged areas of the state.

“I have heard the same story again and again. People getting dropped by their insurance after decades,” Lara said. “To add insult to injury, many struggle to find coverage.”

As fires have grown increasingly destructive, the state has seen a corresponding exodus of insurers from the hardest-hit areas. More California homeowners are having to resort to the FAIR Plan, a form of insurance of last resort that provides coverage for wildfires exclusively. It’s cheaper but provides less coverage, and homeowners are expected to supplement it with other policies.

