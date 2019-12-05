Chasing Greatness with Austin Kellerman | The News Director’s Office

Austin Kellerman is the Director of Digital Content for KTLA’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group. Austin has a long background in broadcast news. His career began in Shreveport, Louisiana, and by 2008, he became the News Director in Abilene, Texas. 15 years into his career, Austin made the transition from broadcast to digital. In this episode of the podcast, Austin shares why he decided to make the switch. He also shares his philosophies on leadership, and talks about what’s next for the “Nexstar Nation.”

